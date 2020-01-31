Daniel White

Daniel is a Registered Nutritionist (MSc, BSc ANutr), Functional Medicine Health Coach and Sleep Consultant with extensive educational, research and clinical experience in the fields of psychology, nutrition, stress management, health education and human behaviour change.

He is passionate about educating, inspiring and supporting individuals to improve their health through a natural, evidence-based functional medicine approach.

His Sleep Better, Live Better Programme provides the education, training, tools and solutions to help each organisation’s employees improve performance and productivity, while reducing the health risks and bottom line costs associated with sleep deprivation, fatigue and poor mental and physical health. Daniel is based in Guernsey (Channel Islands), although he regularly travels throughout the UK to work with clients and also provides all of his services online.