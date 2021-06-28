Collaborative, simple and creative social media solutions to make your business flourish online.

Your story should be seen and heard. FLOURISH your business online with honest & genuine brand storytelling & attract your ideal customers. Feel proud of your brand & get rid of social media overwhelm.  

Social Media Consultant Nicole Bromley helps take the stress out of social media by co-creating clear marketing campaigns. It’s like having a social media manager on your team, minus the overheads. Nicole also offers training and coaching to build your social media savvy and develop your online presence YOUR way.

Email

nicole@copper.gg

Telephone

07781153267

Twitter

https://www.twitter.com/CopperGsy

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/CopperSocialMedia

Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/company/copper-social-media

Discount Offered

Discounts to startups and not for profits, please ask.

Website

https://www.copper.gg

Address

Bramble Cottage
Route De L'Eglise
Castel
Guernsey
GY5 7NB