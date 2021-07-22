Concept Group was established in June 2004 we are an independent provider of innovative offshore financial solutions. A regulated and licensed fiduciary company, we have links to a number of other jurisdictions and specialise in providing expertly tailored financial solutions for our clients both individual and corporate.

With our roots in the provision and administration of traditional Fiduciary structures (such as Discretionary Trusts), we are proud to have gained a pre-eminent reputation for the design and provision of international retirement solutions for both corporate and individual clients, in established and emerging markets. Our Concept Aurora brand has become synonymous with cost effective packaged pension products throughout the world.

The Group Head Office is in Guernsey in the Channel Islands and currently employs approximately 50 staff. The business is owner managed, allowing us to remain nimble and responsive to our clients’ needs whilst at the same time becoming a market leader in the design and provision of our solutions.