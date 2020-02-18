Christina Guille Recruitment

Christina Guille Recruitment is a leading provider of senior recruitment in Guernsey with exceptional customer service at the heart of everything she does.

As a chosen partner for a variety of different businesses, Christina offers both permanent and contract solutions to a wide range of professions from Manager to Managing Director level. Her extensive experience means that Christina has first-hand knowledge of the opportunities available in Guernsey as well as keeping her fingers on the pulse when it comes to the job market in general. Christina has worked in the recruitment world for over 10 years and offers a personal and positive experience to both employers and job seekers.

If you would like to discuss a vacancy or arrange a coffee to discuss job opportunities, you can contact Christina on christina@cgr.gg/ 07911 740710.