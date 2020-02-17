Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman

The Channel Islands Financial Ombudsman (CIFO) is an independent office that resolves complaints about financial services provided in or from Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.

CIFO is the joint operation of two statutory ombudsman roles, established in law by the Financial Services Ombudsman (Jersey) Law 2014 and the Financial Services Ombudsman (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 2014. Complainants must first give the financial services provider the opportunity to resolve their complaint. If they remain dissatisfied, CIFO has powers to investigate and decide complaints as an alternative to the court system. The service is free, impartial, informal, speedy and confidential. If a complaint is upheld by the Ombudsman, binding awards of up to £150,000 can be awarded to be paid by the financial services provider to the complainant.

Further information about CIFO is available on www.ci-fo.org including quarterly statistical reports on CIFO’s work, annual reports, case studies and decisions made. You can also sign up via the website to receive newsletters to keep in touch with the work of CIFO. Please use the contact information below to contact CIFO with any enquiries.

Jersey Tel: +44 (0) 1534 748610

Guernsey/Alderney/Sark Tel: +44 (0) 1481 722218