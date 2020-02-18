Channel Islands Adjusters Limited

Channel Islands Adjusters Ltd offer unrivalled service and expertise in both commercial and domestic property claims. Attention to detail, a vast wealth of experience, technological innovations and a thoroughly personal service are the key drivers for the business.

Channel Islands Adjusters Ltd was founded in 2004 in Guernsey by husband and wife Richard and Julie-Anne Headington.

With a career of 30 years in the insurance industry, being a chartered insurance practitioner with innovative ideas, dedication and professionalism, Richard cemented his position in the local market by forming Channel Islands Adjusters Ltd in 2004 with his wife Julie-anne.

From a background of accountancy and business studies, Julie-Anne began her insurance career in 1990. With experience in loss adjusting, insurance broking and accountancy, Julie-anne has the expertise to deal with complex claims calculations and client liaison.