Black Arrow Cyber Consulting Ltd

Black Arrow Cyber Consulting is a Guernsey based specialist cyber security consultancy, providing independent and impartial expertise. We believe cyber security is the responsibility of business leaders, and extends far beyond just being an IT issue. We act as trusted advisors to help senior leadership and private clients understand and manage their security risks, communicated in language they can understand.

Our team is a mix of former British Intelligence, UK Central Government, global financial services, and Big-4 consulting firms. We have experience in protecting UK Critical Infrastructure, National Security and Law Enforcement, coupled with over 30 years’ combined business experience across IT, Finance, HR and corporate governance.

Our Lead Consultant conducted the cyber thematic review for the GFSC in 2019, involving reviews of 40 financial service firms in the Bailiwick to assess their cyber security practices against international standards.

We provide honest, independent and pragmatic analysis and insights to help our clients balance risk management and business growth.