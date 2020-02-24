AP Group Ltd

AP Group was founded in Guernsey in 1990 and has grown to become one of the world’s leading offshore recruitment firms, with offices in Guernsey, Jersey, Luxembourg, London, Cyprus, Geneva, Zurich, Toronto and Singapore.

The Group consists of AP Personnel (finance and commercial industry), AP Executive (senior appointments), AP Technical (IT, telecoms and electronics) and AP GlobalEnergy (oil and gas). Each company is staffed by specialists with first-hand experience who understand the industry to which they are providing services.

AP Group is a member of APSCo (Association of Professional Staffing Companies) and has won numerous international awards.