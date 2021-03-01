Acorn Interiors Limited

Acorn is an interior design studio and curated design store. Our unique studio and store concept offers a combined place to shop a curated selection of design and lifestyle products, alongside our accessible interior design services.

Our brick and mortar store in Market Street is half full of furniture lighting and accessories hand-picked by our interior designers and the other half fitted out with gorgeous bespoke kitchens, bedrooms and joinery which goes hand in hand with our dedicated interior design studio across the road.