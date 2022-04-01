Local businesses de garis accounting and Nimbus Accounting have joined forces to become DEGARIS NIMBUS ACCOUNTING or DNA.

DNA will specialise in business financial management and being trusted advisors offering digital-first solutions. Founders Diane de Garis and Danielle Bennett recognised that their respective businesses had an aligned and complementary set of values and by combining their offering it meant that they could take their client service to the next level.

“We’re two very like-minded people and that has undoubtably translated into our businesses,” said Diane. “We both take a modern approach to business management, allowing our staff flexibility, and both have a fantastic team of professionals who are all familiar with providing cloud-based accounting. This shared understanding and ethos of a technological way of working, coupled with the unrivalled depth of expertise that we had between our teams, made us a great fit for each other.”

DNA specialises in providing an outsourced finance department service as well as cloud conversion projects, mainstream accountancy, bookkeeping, and tax services. Working with businesses to transform their financial management, improve efficiency, manage information better and offer outsourced support for bookkeeping, it currently provides services to over 400 clients varying from small to medium-sized businesses in a range of sectors, and individuals.

A combination of two well-respected businesses, both Diane and Danielle have been shortlisted for Ignition’s Top 50 Women in Accounting 2021 which will be announced later this month, the now wider team of 14 boasts a more comprehensive breadth of expertise, a greater range of services, and an increased team capacity and resilience. To accommodate its growing team, DNA plans to move to new premises shortly.

“We work closely with our clients, really getting ‘under the bonnet’ of their current operations to understand their pain points and identify where financial management processes can be improved and streamlined. And our technological approach underpins all this”, added Danielle.

DNA is a local leader in cloud accounting which uses online-hosted software and shared dashboards to increase the efficiency of a business’s bookkeeping, streamlines its financial administration and provides a real-time view of key numbers to key personnel. Experts in the market-leading platform Xero, DNA is the only Xero Platinum Partner in the Channel Islands and employs Xero certified advisors and trainers.

“We have converted hundreds of businesses to Xero, either as a project, or at the start of an outsourced finance department relationship. And having a system like Xero is just the start, as it integrates with 1000s of add-ons, enabling us to help design and implement a bespoke system for businesses. Clients are often surprised that our outsourced accounting service is more cost effective than hiring in-house staff to handle the finance function, with the added advantage of reduction in risk,” Diane explained.

“We’re really passionate about the capabilities and benefits of cloud accounting and proud to be proactive advocates of it”, said Danielle. “Our central mission is to add value to a business, and I truly believe that our expertise in cloud accounting, whether that be moving a business to the cloud, supporting them with outsourced expertise, or providing training, is a key part of achieving that. We’re two businesses with strength and a shared vision becoming one, and I am very excited for what lies ahead for us.”