1st Recruitment

The 1st Recruitment Group is the Channel Islands’ leading Recruitment and Career Services provider.

Established in 2002, we are the Recruiter of choice for hundreds of candidates and clients, many of whom have been with us since inception.

Our Management Team and Consultants have decades of combined recruitment and direct industry expertise, many having previously worked in their specialised sectors. They are expertly placed to work with employers and jobseekers alike to find that ideal candidate, or position.

Headquartered in Jersey and operating in Jersey, Guernsey, Singapore, Hong Kong, Cayman, Dubai and Australia, our team has multijurisdictional knowledge and our consultants are well versed in dealing with relocations, licensing queries and employment permits.

Our services include recruitment of temporary, permanent and fixed-term contract employees, payroll and pre-employment services, career management, outplacement, coaching and mentoring, pre-retirement planning, self-employed contractor services, HR support and outsourcing services, including RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) and MSP (Managed Service Provider).

Our client base includes global, ‘blue chip’ organisations all the way through to boutique operations, start ups and local government and spans all sectors, including Actuary, Accountancy, Banking, Compliance, E-Gaming, Funds, Investments, Human Resources, Legal, PA/Secretarial, Project Management, Marketing, IT, Trust and Telecommunications, as well as creative, commercial, non-finance and public sector.

We place candidates at all levels from Trainee through to MD and are able to assist at every step of the career journey, from entry level roles all the way through to Chief Executive Officer and non-executive directorships.

We are recognised within the industry as having a consultancy team of the highest calibre, all of whom are highly dedicated and meticulous professionals, committed to helping their candidates and clients alike find that perfect match.

As an employer, 1st Recruitment is committed to equality and diversity within the workplace. Our goal is to ensure that these commitments, reinforced by our values, are embedded in our day to day working practices with our clients, colleagues and partners.